Motorola Moto G7 Play vs Moto G5S
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Motorola Moto G7 Play (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on February 7, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G5S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7 Play
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Thinner bezels – 9.67% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (543 against 501 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G5S
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- 44% higher pixel density (424 vs 294 PPI)
- Supports 15W fast charging
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
51
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
38
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
41
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1512 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.5%
|67.83%
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|30 ms
|38.8 ms
|Contrast
|1295:1
|1140:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|150 mm (5.91 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Moto G7 Play +559%
4050
615
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1216
Moto G5S +89%
2297
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Moto G7 Play +99%
96662
48575
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
104046
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13.3 GB
|9.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 33 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:01 hr
Talk (3G)
27:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|22.85 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
70
Video quality
67
Generic camera score
69
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2017
|Release date
|February 2019
|August 2017
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.836 W/kg
|0.472 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.854 W/kg
|1.05 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G7 Play is definitely a better buy.
