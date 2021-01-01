Motorola Moto G7 Play vs Moto G7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Motorola Moto G7 Play (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on February 7, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G7, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7 Play
- Shows 56% longer battery life (103 vs 66 hours)
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (543 against 486 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7
- Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
- 38% higher pixel density (405 vs 294 PPI)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
50
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.24 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1512 pixels
|1080 x 2270 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.5%
|81.65%
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1295:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.92 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Moto G7 Play +224%
4050
1250
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1216
Moto G7 +284%
4669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
96662
Moto G7 +11%
107174
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
104046
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13.3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G7 Play +45%
15:16 hr
10:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G7 Play +77%
16:01 hr
9:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G7 Play +9%
27:18 hr
25:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|February 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.836 W/kg
|0.45 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.854 W/kg
|1.376 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G7 Play. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G7.
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4