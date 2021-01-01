Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G7 Play vs Moto G7 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G7 Play vs Moto G7

Моторола Джи 7 Плей
VS
Моторола Мото Джи 7
Motorola Moto G7 Play
Motorola Moto G7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Motorola Moto G7 Play (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on February 7, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G7, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7 Play
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (103 vs 66 hours)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (543 against 486 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7
  • Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
  • 38% higher pixel density (405 vs 294 PPI)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G7 Play
vs
Moto G7

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.24 inches
Resolution 720 x 1512 pixels 1080 x 2270 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 294 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.5% 81.65%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 30 ms -
Contrast 1295:1 -
Max. Brightness
Moto G7 Play +12%
543 nits
Moto G7
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.92 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G7 Play
77.5%
Moto G7 +5%
81.65%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G7 Play and Motorola Moto G7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Moto G7 Play +224%
4050
Moto G7
1250
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Moto G7 Play
1216
Moto G7 +284%
4669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Moto G7 Play
96662
Moto G7 +11%
107174
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G7 Play
104046
Moto G7
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 13.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G7 Play +45%
15:16 hr
Moto G7
10:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G7 Play +77%
16:01 hr
Moto G7
9:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G7 Play +9%
27:18 hr
Moto G7
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G7 Play
81.1 dB
Moto G7 +4%
84 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date February 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.836 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.854 W/kg 1.376 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G7 Play. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G5S and G7 Play
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Motorola Moto G7
3. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Motorola Moto G7
4. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Motorola Moto G7
5. Samsung Galaxy A10e and Motorola Moto G7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish