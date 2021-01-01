Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G7 vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G7 vs Google Pixel 3a

Моторола Мото Джи 7
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3а
Motorola Moto G7
Google Pixel 3a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.24-inch Motorola Moto G7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6.65% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 670
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G7
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.24 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2270 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 18.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 81.65% 75%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Moto G7
486 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 7.92 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G7 +9%
81.65%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G7 and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 615
GPU clock 650 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G7
n/a
Pixel 3a
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G7
n/a
Pixel 3a
1383
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Moto G7
107174
Pixel 3a +48%
158602
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G7
n/a
Pixel 3a
182224
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G7
10:47 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G7
9:05 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Talk (3G)
Moto G7
25:00 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G7
84 dB
Pixel 3a
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 May 2019
Release date March 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.376 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 3a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Motorola Moto G7
2. Samsung Galaxy A10e and Motorola Moto G7
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Google Pixel 3a
4. OnePlus 7T and Google Pixel 3a
5. Apple iPhone 8 and Google Pixel 3a
6. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish