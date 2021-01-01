Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G7 vs G Pure – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.24-inch Motorola Moto G7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Moto G7
59
G Pure
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Moto G7
39
G Pure
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Moto G7
55
G Pure
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Moto G7
48
G Pure
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Moto G7
58
G Pure
63
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Moto G7
50
G Pure
51

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G7
vs
G Pure

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.24 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2270 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.65% 80.6%
Max. Brightness
Moto G7
491 nits
G Pure
n/a

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.92 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G7 +1%
81.65%
G Pure
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G7 and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G7
n/a
G Pure
144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G7
n/a
G Pure
653
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G7
n/a
G Pure
97833
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11
ROM Stock Android Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G7
10:47 hr
G Pure
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G7
9:05 hr
G Pure
n/a
Talk (3G)
Moto G7
25:00 hr
G Pure
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G7
84 dB
G Pure
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 October 2021
Release date March 2019 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.376 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola G Pure. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G7.

