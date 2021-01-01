Motorola Moto G7 vs G Pure VS Motorola Moto G7 Motorola G Pure Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.24-inch Motorola Moto G7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)

Supports 15W fast charging

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.24 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2270 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 18.9:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.65% 80.6% Max. Brightness Moto G7 491 nits G Pure n/a

Design and build Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.92 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Moto G7 +1% 81.65% G Pure 80.6%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G7 and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek Helio G25 Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G7 n/a G Pure 144 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G7 n/a G Pure 653 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G7 n/a G Pure 97833

Software Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11 ROM Stock Android Stock Android

Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) No Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Moto G7 10:47 hr G Pure n/a Watching videos (Player) Moto G7 9:05 hr G Pure n/a Talk (3G) Moto G7 25:00 hr G Pure n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Moto G7 84 dB G Pure n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2019 October 2021 Release date March 2019 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.376 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola G Pure. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G7.