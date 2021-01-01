Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.24-inch Motorola Moto G7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G5S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.