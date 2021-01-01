Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G7 vs Moto G5S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.24-inch Motorola Moto G7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G5S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7
  • Has a 1.04 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 13.82% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G5S
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G7
vs
Moto G5S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.24 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2270 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 16:9
PPI 405 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.65% 67.83%
Display tests
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 38.8 ms
Contrast - 1140:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G7
486 nits
Moto G5S +3%
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 150 mm (5.91 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.92 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G7 +20%
81.65%
Moto G5S
67.83%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G7 and Motorola Moto G5S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 505
GPU clock 650 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Moto G7 +103%
1250
Moto G5S
615
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Moto G7 +103%
4669
Moto G5S
2297
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Moto G7 +121%
107174
Moto G5S
48575
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 9.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 33 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G7
10:47 hr
Moto G5S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G7
9:05 hr
Moto G5S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Moto G7
25:00 hr
Moto G5S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 22.85 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Moto G7
n/a
Moto G5S
70
Video quality
Moto G7
n/a
Moto G5S
67
Generic camera score
Moto G7
n/a
Moto G5S
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G7
84 dB
Moto G5S +5%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 August 2017
Release date March 2019 August 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.472 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.376 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G7 is definitely a better buy.

