Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Moto G72 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 29, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.