Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Moto G72 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 29, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G72
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 365K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 822 and 554 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type POLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 13 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G72
n/a
Edge 30
92 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G72
85.3%
Edge 30 +1%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G72 and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G72
554
Edge 30 +48%
822
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G72
1772
Edge 30 +60%
2840
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G72
365265
Edge 30 +48%
538961
CPU - 132596
GPU - 175192
Memory - 100478
UX - 133352
Total score 365265 538961
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time - 1:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G72
n/a
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2022 April 2022
Release date October 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 is definitely a better buy.

