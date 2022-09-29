Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Moto G72 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 29, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.