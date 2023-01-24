Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G73 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 20W)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 429K)
  • Delivers 67% higher peak brightness (832 against 499 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 405 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G73 and Apple iPhone 13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G73
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 129%
PWM Not detected 609 Hz
Response time 33 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 1200:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G73
499 nits
iPhone 13 +67%
832 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G73
85.6%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G73 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G73
711
iPhone 13 +144%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G73
1984
iPhone 13 +135%
4671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G73
429582
iPhone 13 +88%
809184
CPU 126305 202276
GPU 105435 340827
Memory 87181 132614
UX 106595 128546
Total score 429582 809184
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G73
n/a
iPhone 13
8714
Max surface temperature 46.2 °C 45.7 °C
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8714
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM My UX -
OS size 17 GB 18 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Moto G73
n/a
iPhone 13
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G73
80.9 dB
iPhone 13 +3%
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2023 September 2021
Release date January 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 30 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

