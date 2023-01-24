Motorola Moto G73 vs Google Pixel 6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 26 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 429K)
- Delivers 71% higher peak brightness (854 against 499 nits)
- Handles wireless charging up to 21W
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|83.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|99.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|397 Hz
|Response time
|33 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|1200:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|207 g (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 930
|Google Tensor
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|848 MHz
Benchmarks
|CPU
|126305
|187698
|GPU
|105435
|298218
|Memory
|87181
|100887
|UX
|106595
|137683
|Total score
|429582
|729829
|Max surface temperature
|46.2 °C
|42.1 °C
|Stability
|-
|56%
|Graphics test
|-
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6380
|Web score
|-
|7579
|Video editing
|-
|6355
|Photo editing
|-
|17615
|Data manipulation
|-
|10312
|Writing score
|-
|15174
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|My UX
|Stock Android
|OS size
|17 GB
|17.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4614 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (21 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Yes (41% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|1:53 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|08:58 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:38 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:24 hr
|Standby
|-
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|114°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2023
|October 2021
|Release date
|January 2023
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 30 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.
