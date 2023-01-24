Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G73 vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 20W)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 429K)
  • Delivers 97% higher peak brightness (983 against 499 nits)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 20W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G73 and Google Pixel 7 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G73
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 98.5%
PWM Not detected 360 Hz
Response time 33 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1200:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G73
499 nits
Pixel 7 +97%
983 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G73 +1%
85.6%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G73 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G73
711
Pixel 7 +48%
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G73
1984
Pixel 7 +67%
3314
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G73
429582
Pixel 7 +76%
754323
CPU 126305 203616
GPU 105435 295372
Memory 87181 108654
UX 106595 142235
Total score 429582 754323
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G73
n/a
Pixel 7
6523
Max surface temperature 46.2 °C 45.8 °C
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 39 FPS
Graphics score - 6523
Web score - 7567
Video editing - 6215
Photo editing - 18142
Data manipulation - 10171
Writing score - 15606
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX Stock Android
OS size 17 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 16:16 hr
Gaming - 05:26 hr
Standby - 73 hr
General battery life
Moto G73
n/a
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.4 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Moto G73
n/a
Pixel 7
145
Video quality
Moto G73
n/a
Pixel 7
143
Generic camera score
Moto G73
n/a
Pixel 7
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G73
80.9 dB
Pixel 7 +9%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2023 October 2022
Release date January 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 30 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

