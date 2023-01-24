Motorola Moto G73 vs Moto G Power (2022) VS Motorola Moto G73 Motorola Moto G Power (2022) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (409K versus 119K) Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2022) Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 83.8% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 167.24 mm (6.58 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 76.54 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.36 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof Yes IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G73 +2% 85.6% Moto G Power (2022) 83.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM My UX -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.65 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 November 2021 Release date January 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G73 is definitely a better buy.