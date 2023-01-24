Motorola Moto G73 vs Moto G22 VS Motorola Moto G73 Motorola Moto G22 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 4.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 114K)

4.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 114K) Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 268 PPI)

51% higher pixel density (405 vs 268 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 3.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 796 and 239 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness - 460 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 93.2% PWM - Not detected Response time - 40 ms Contrast - 902:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G73 n/a Moto G22 429 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof - Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G73 +2% 85.6% Moto G22 84.2%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G73 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 MediaTek Helio G37 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 650 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G73 +233% 796 Moto G22 239 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G73 +165% 2789 Moto G22 1051 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G73 +377% 546980 Moto G22 114695 CPU - 33595 GPU - 16969 Memory - 25788 UX - 38644 Total score 546980 114695 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 64 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 15 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 65 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:32 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length - 1 mm Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Moto G73 n/a Moto G22 86.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 March 2022 Release date January 2023 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G73 is definitely a better buy.