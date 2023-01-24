Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G73 vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

65 out of 100
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (429K versus 196K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (499 against 426 nits)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 20W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G73 and Moto G31 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Moto G73
83*
Moto G31
73*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Moto G73
65*
Moto G31
52*
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Moto G73
Moto G31

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 223 Hz
Response time 33 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1200:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G73 +17%
499 nits
Moto G31
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G73 +4%
85.6%
Moto G31
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G73 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G73 +101%
711
Moto G31
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G73 +63%
1984
Moto G31
1220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G73 +119%
429582
Moto G31
196187
CPU 126305 59845
GPU 105435 39344
Memory 87181 35715
UX 106595 60917
Total score 429582 196187
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G73
n/a
Moto G31
709
Max surface temperature 46.2 °C 41.2 °C
Stability - 95%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 709
Web score - 4785
Video editing - 5262
Photo editing - 13015
Data manipulation - 5379
Writing score - 6761
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM My UX Stock Android
OS size 17 GB 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G73
80.9 dB
Moto G31
80.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2023 November 2021
Release date January 2023 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 30 W Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G73 is definitely a better buy.

