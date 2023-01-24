Motorola Moto G73 vs Moto G52 VS Motorola Moto G73 Motorola Moto G52 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 263K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 86.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 94.7% PWM - 90 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G73 n/a Moto G52 643 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 160.98 mm (6.34 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 169 g (5.96 oz) Waterproof - IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G73 85.6% Moto G52 +2% 86.9%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G73 and Motorola Moto G52 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Adreno 610 GPU clock - 1114 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G73 +111% 796 Moto G52 378 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G73 +84% 2789 Moto G52 1519 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G73 +107% 546980 Moto G52 263725 CPU - 70535 GPU - 50698 Memory - 67984 UX - 75671 Total score 546980 263725 3DMark Wild Life Performance Moto G73 n/a Moto G52 446 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 446 PCMark 3.0 score - 6929 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 30 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:18 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Moto G73 n/a Moto G52 84.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 April 2022 Release date January 2023 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G73 is definitely a better buy.