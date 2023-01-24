Motorola Moto G73 vs Moto G60
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 345K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Stereo speakers
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930
- 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 796 and 543 points
- Weighs 44 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|85.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|225 g (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 930
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|-
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|94419
|GPU
|-
|97658
|Memory
|-
|55326
|UX
|-
|100844
|Total score
|546980
|345963
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1116
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|9065
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2023
|April 2021
|Release date
|January 2023
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G73 is definitely a better buy.
