Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 345K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 796 and 543 points
  • Weighs 44 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 450 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 225 g (7.94 oz)
Waterproof - Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G73 and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Adreno 618
GPU clock - 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G73 +47%
796
Moto G60
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G73 +56%
2789
Moto G60
1790
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G73 +58%
546980
Moto G60
345963
CPU - 94419
GPU - 97658
Memory - 55326
UX - 100844
Total score 546980 345963
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G73
n/a
Moto G60
1116
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1116
PCMark 3.0 score - 9065
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2023 April 2021
Release date January 2023 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G73 is definitely a better buy.

