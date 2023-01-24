Motorola Moto G73 vs Moto G60 VS Motorola Moto G73 Motorola Moto G60 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 345K)

58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 345K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 796 and 543 points

47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 796 and 543 points Weighs 44 grams less Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Moto G73 Price Motorola Moto G60 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 450 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 225 g (7.94 oz) Waterproof - Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Moto G73 85.6% Moto G60 85.3%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G73 and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Adreno 618 GPU clock - 810 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G73 +47% 796 Moto G60 543 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G73 +56% 2789 Moto G60 1790 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G73 +58% 546980 Moto G60 345963 CPU - 94419 GPU - 97658 Memory - 55326 UX - 100844 Total score 546980 345963 3DMark Wild Life Performance Moto G73 n/a Moto G60 1116 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1116 PCMark 3.0 score - 9065 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 30 W 20 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 April 2021 Release date January 2023 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G73 is definitely a better buy.