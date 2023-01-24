Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G73 vs Moto G62 5G – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G73 vs G62 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G62 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 312K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 796 and 542 points
Price

Phone:
Moto G73
vs
Moto G62 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G73
n/a
Moto G62 5G
548 nits

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 161.83 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.96 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz)
Waterproof - Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G73
85.6%
Moto G62 5G
85.2%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Adreno 619
GPU clock - 825 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G73 +47%
796
Moto G62 5G
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G73 +65%
2789
Moto G62 5G
1695
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G73 +75%
546980
Moto G62 5G
312700
CPU - 106144
GPU - 64489
Memory - 64997
UX - 80036
Total score 546980 312700
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 976
PCMark 3.0 score - 9205
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (24% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:44 hr
Watching video - 13:24 hr
Gaming - 06:04 hr
Standby - 139 hr
General battery life
Moto G73
n/a
Moto G62 5G
36:51 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2023 June 2022
Release date January 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G73. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G62 5G.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
