Motorola Moto G73 vs G62 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G62 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 312K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 85.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G73 n/a Moto G62 5G 548 nits

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 161.83 mm (6.37 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.96 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz) Waterproof - Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G73 85.6% Moto G62 5G 85.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 15 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (24% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:44 hr Watching video - 13:24 hr Gaming - 06:04 hr Standby - 139 hr General battery life Moto G73 n/a Moto G62 5G 36:51 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 June 2022 Release date January 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G73. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G62 5G.