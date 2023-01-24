Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G73 vs Moto G72 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G73 vs Moto G72

Motorola Moto G73
Motorola Moto G72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G72, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 372K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 796 and 543 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G72
  • POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G73
vs
Moto G72

Display

Type IPS LCD POLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 145.9%
PWM - 180 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G73
n/a
Moto G72
1011 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 166 g (5.86 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G73
85.6%
Moto G72
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G73 and Motorola Moto G72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G57 MC2

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G73 +47%
796
Moto G72
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G73 +53%
2789
Moto G72
1826
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G73 +47%
546980
Moto G72
372046
CPU - 103667
GPU - 86319
Memory - 80017
UX - 105524
Total score 546980 372046
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G73
n/a
Moto G72
1251
PCMark 3.0 score - 10257
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:49 hr
Watching video - 15:35 hr
Gaming - 05:56 hr
Standby - 136 hr
General battery life
Moto G73
n/a
Moto G72
36:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G73
n/a
Moto G72
85.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2023 September 2022
Release date January 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G73. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G72.

