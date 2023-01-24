Motorola Moto G73 vs Moto G72 VS Motorola Moto G73 Motorola Moto G72 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G72, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD POLED Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 145.9% PWM - 180 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G73 n/a Moto G72 1011 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 166 g (5.86 oz) Waterproof - IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Moto G73 85.6% Moto G72 85.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 OS size - 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 33 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:49 hr Watching video - 15:35 hr Gaming - 05:56 hr Standby - 136 hr General battery life Moto G73 n/a Moto G72 36:51 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Moto G73 n/a Moto G72 85.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 September 2022 Release date January 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G73. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G72.