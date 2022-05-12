Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G82 5G vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G82 5G vs Google Pixel 7

Моторола Мото G82 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
Motorola Moto G82 5G
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 412K)
  • Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (983 against 640 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G82 5G
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 640 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 98.5%
PWM 119 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 12 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G82 5G
640 nits
Pixel 7 +54%
983 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G82 5G +2%
86.4%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G82 5G and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G82 5G
651
Pixel 7 +63%
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G82 5G
1794
Pixel 7 +85%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G82 5G
412985
Pixel 7 +83%
754428
CPU 121066 203616
GPU 102050 295372
Memory 71622 108654
UX 114160 142235
Total score 412985 754428
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G82 5G
1210
Pixel 7 +438%
6508
Stability 99% 61%
Graphics test 7 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 1210 6508
PCMark 3.0 score 10246 10598
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 16:16 hr
Gaming - 05:26 hr
Standby - 73 hr
General battery life
Moto G82 5G
n/a
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G82 5G
82.9 dB
Pixel 7 +7%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2022
Release date June 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G82 5G or Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
2. Motorola Moto G82 5G or Google Pixel 6a
3. Motorola Moto G82 5G or OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
4. Motorola Moto G82 5G or Motorola Moto G62 5G
5. Motorola Moto G82 5G or Nokia X30
6. Google Pixel 7 or Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Google Pixel 7 or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
8. Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 6
9. Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 6a
10. Google Pixel 7 or Oppo Find X5 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish