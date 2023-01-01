Motorola Moto G82 5G vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Motorola Moto G82 5G Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G Shows 36% longer battery life (37:01 vs 27:19 hours)

Shows 36% longer battery life (37:01 vs 27:19 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Weighs 39 grams less

Weighs 39 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (819K versus 411K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (819K versus 411K) Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB

Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1096 against 692 nits)

Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1096 against 692 nits) 27% higher pixel density (512 vs 402 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (512 vs 402 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Supports wireless charging up to 23W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1500 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.1% 97% PWM 119 Hz 240 Hz Response time 12 ms 4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G82 5G 692 nits Pixel 7 Pro +58% 1096 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Moto G82 5G 86.4% Pixel 7 Pro +3% 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM - Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:51 hr 09:10 hr Watching video 17:40 hr 14:51 hr Gaming 06:09 hr 04:47 hr Standby 124 hr 76 hr General battery life Moto G82 5G +36% 37:01 hr Pixel 7 Pro 27:19 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 126° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Moto G82 5G n/a Pixel 7 Pro 148 Video quality Moto G82 5G n/a Pixel 7 Pro 143 Generic camera score Moto G82 5G n/a Pixel 7 Pro 147

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Moto G82 5G 82.9 dB Pixel 7 Pro +7% 88.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 October 2022 Release date June 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.