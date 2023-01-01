Motorola Moto G82 5G vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
- Shows 36% longer battery life (37:01 vs 27:19 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 39 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (819K versus 411K)
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1096 against 692 nits)
- 27% higher pixel density (512 vs 402 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|97%
|PWM
|119 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|12 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.89 mm (6.33 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|173 g (6.1 oz)
|212 g (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
680
Pixel 7 Pro +56%
1061
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1989
Pixel 7 Pro +61%
3211
|CPU
|121066
|224187
|GPU
|102050
|315310
|Memory
|71622
|117737
|UX
|114160
|159098
|Total score
|411787
|819277
|Stability
|99%
|71%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|1209
|6406
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10246
|11460
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|11:51 hr
|09:10 hr
|Watching video
|17:40 hr
|14:51 hr
|Gaming
|06:09 hr
|04:47 hr
|Standby
|124 hr
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|126°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
148
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
