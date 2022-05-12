Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G82 5G vs Edge 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G82 5G vs Edge 20 Pro

Моторола Мото G82 5G
VS
Моторола Эдж 20 Про
Motorola Moto G82 5G
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (694K versus 408K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 964 and 649 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G82 5G
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 640 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 150.8%
PWM 119 Hz 471 Hz
Response time 12 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G82 5G
636 nits
Edge 20 Pro +6%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G82 5G
86.4%
Edge 20 Pro +3%
89%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G82 5G and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G82 5G
649
Edge 20 Pro +49%
964
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G82 5G
1763
Edge 20 Pro +78%
3130
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G82 5G
408507
Edge 20 Pro +70%
694941
CPU 121066 194428
GPU 102050 233226
Memory 71622 118946
UX 114160 152170
Total score 408507 694941
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G82 5G
1209
Edge 20 Pro +249%
4214
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 1209 4214
PCMark 3.0 score 10210 14910
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr 1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:54 hr
Watching video - 18:31 hr
Gaming - 03:59 hr
Standby - 112 hr
General battery life
Moto G82 5G
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
33:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G82 5G
82.9 dB
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 July 2021
Release date June 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G82 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Moto G82 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
2. Moto G82 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G
3. Moto G82 5G vs Moto G52
4. Edge 20 Pro vs Nord 2 5G
5. Edge 20 Pro vs Galaxy A52s 5G
6. Edge 20 Pro vs Edge S
7. Edge 20 Pro vs Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
8. Edge 20 Pro vs Edge 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish