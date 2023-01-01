Motorola Moto G82 5G vs Edge 30 Neo VS Motorola Moto G82 5G Motorola Edge 30 Neo Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G Shows 29% longer battery life (37:01 vs 28:41 hours)

Shows 29% longer battery life (37:01 vs 28:41 hours) Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh

Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (1010 against 692 nits)

Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (1010 against 692 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 5W

Supports wireless charging up to 5W Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 Weighs 18 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED POLED Size 6.6 inches 6.28 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 419 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.1% 95.5% PWM 119 Hz 730 Hz Response time 12 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G82 5G 692 nits Edge 30 Neo +46% 1010 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Moto G82 5G 86.4% Edge 30 Neo +1% 87.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 OS size - 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh Charge power 30 W 68 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:51 hr 09:11 hr Watching video 17:40 hr 14:15 hr Gaming 06:09 hr 05:04 hr Standby 124 hr 92 hr General battery life Moto G82 5G +29% 37:01 hr Edge 30 Neo 28:41 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Moto G82 5G 82.9 dB Edge 30 Neo +6% 88.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2022 September 2022 Release date June 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Neo. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G82 5G.