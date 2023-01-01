Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G82 5G vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G82 5G vs Edge 30 Neo

VS
Motorola Moto G82 5G
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (37:01 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (1010 against 692 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 5W
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G82 5G
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 95.5%
PWM 119 Hz 730 Hz
Response time 12 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G82 5G
692 nits
Edge 30 Neo +46%
1010 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G82 5G
86.4%
Edge 30 Neo +1%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G82 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G82 5G
680
Edge 30 Neo +1%
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G82 5G
1989
Edge 30 Neo +1%
2006
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G82 5G
411787
Edge 30 Neo
410735
CPU 121066 120669
GPU 102050 101658
Memory 71622 72120
UX 114160 112794
Total score 411787 410735
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1209 1206
PCMark 3.0 score 10246 9962
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 30 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:51 hr 09:11 hr
Watching video 17:40 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 06:09 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 124 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Moto G82 5G +29%
37:01 hr
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G82 5G
82.9 dB
Edge 30 Neo +6%
88.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 September 2022
Release date June 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Neo. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G82 5G.

