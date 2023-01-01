Motorola Moto G82 5G vs Edge 30 Neo
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
- Shows 29% longer battery life (37:01 vs 28:41 hours)
- Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (1010 against 692 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 5W
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.28 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|419 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|95.5%
|PWM
|119 Hz
|730 Hz
|Response time
|12 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.89 mm (6.33 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|173 g (6.1 oz)
|155 g (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
680
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1989
2006
|CPU
|121066
|120669
|GPU
|102050
|101658
|Memory
|71622
|72120
|UX
|114160
|112794
|Total score
|411787
|410735
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1209
|1206
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10246
|9962
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4020 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (92% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|11:51 hr
|09:11 hr
|Watching video
|17:40 hr
|14:15 hr
|Gaming
|06:09 hr
|05:04 hr
|Standby
|124 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Neo. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G82 5G.
