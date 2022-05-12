Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G82 5G vs Edge 30 Ultra – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G82 5G vs Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Moto G82 5G
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh
  • Weighs 25.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1041K versus 408K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 64% higher peak brightness (1040 against 635 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G82 5G
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 640 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1250 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 96.1%
PWM 119 Hz 720 Hz
Response time 12 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G82 5G
635 nits
Edge 30 Ultra +64%
1040 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G82 5G
86.4%
Edge 30 Ultra +5%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G82 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G82 5G
644
Edge 30 Ultra +98%
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G82 5G
1777
Edge 30 Ultra +138%
4226
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G82 5G
408850
Edge 30 Ultra +155%
1041641
CPU 121066 -
GPU 102050 -
Memory 71622 -
UX 114160 -
Total score 408850 1041641
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G82 5G
1210
Edge 30 Ultra +374%
5741
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 1210 5741
PCMark 3.0 score 10246 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 30 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:04 hr
Watching video - 15:48 hr
Gaming - 05:26 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life
Moto G82 5G
n/a
Edge 30 Ultra
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G82 5G
82.9 dB
Edge 30 Ultra +9%
90.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2022
Release date June 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

