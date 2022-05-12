Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G82 5G vs Moto G200 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G200, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 14% higher peek brightness (636 against 557 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G200
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 408K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1094 and 649 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G82 5G
vs
Moto G200

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 640 nits 460 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 560 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 86.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 12 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G82 5G +14%
636 nits
Moto G200
557 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) 168.07 mm (6.62 inches)
Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) 75.53 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G82 5G
86.4%
Moto G200
86.5%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G82 5G and Motorola Moto G200 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G82 5G
649
Moto G200 +69%
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G82 5G
1763
Moto G200 +87%
3295
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G82 5G
408507
Moto G200 +93%
788076
CPU 121066 196956
GPU 102050 301223
Memory 71622 135166
UX 114160 161456
Total score 408507 788076
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G82 5G
1209
Moto G200 +369%
5665
Stability - 82%
Graphics test 7 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 1209 5665
PCMark 3.0 score 10210 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:25 hr
Watching video - 11:50 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Moto G82 5G
n/a
Moto G200
31:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G82 5G
82.9 dB
Moto G200
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 November 2021
Release date June 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G200. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G82 5G.

