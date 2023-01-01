Motorola Moto G82 5G vs Moto G53 VS Motorola Moto G82 5G Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 319K)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 319K) Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (695 against 601 nits)

Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (695 against 601 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 681 and 561 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 95.1% 90.1% PWM 119 Hz Not detected Response time 12 ms 41 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1468:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G82 5G +16% 695 nits Moto G53 601 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP52 - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G82 5G +3% 86.4% Moto G53 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:51 hr 13:23 hr Watching video 17:40 hr 14:34 hr Gaming 06:09 hr 05:32 hr Standby 124 hr 130 hr General battery life Moto G82 5G 37:01 hr Moto G53 37:09 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (62nd and 61st place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes - LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Moto G82 5G 82.9 dB Moto G53 82.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2022 December 2022 Release date June 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G82 5G. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.