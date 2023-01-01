Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G82 5G vs Moto G53 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G82 5G vs Moto G53

VS
Motorola Moto G82 5G
Motorola Moto G53

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 319K)
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (695 against 601 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 681 and 561 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G82 5G
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 90.1%
PWM 119 Hz Not detected
Response time 12 ms 41 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1468:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G82 5G +16%
695 nits
Moto G53
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP52 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G82 5G +3%
86.4%
Moto G53
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G82 5G and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G82 5G +21%
681
Moto G53
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G82 5G +24%
1986
Moto G53
1596
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G82 5G +29%
411093
Moto G53
319206
CPU 121066 109866
GPU 102050 65748
Memory 71622 66109
UX 114160 75050
Total score 411093 319206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G82 5G +23%
1209
Moto G53
982
Max surface temperature 43.9 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 1209 982
PCMark 3.0
Moto G82 5G +5%
10254
Moto G53
9742
Web score 9132 9068
Video editing 4902 4594
Photo editing 20356 21352
Data manipulation 8767 7730
Writing score 13876 12778
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:51 hr 13:23 hr
Watching video 17:40 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 06:09 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 124 hr 130 hr
General battery life
Moto G82 5G
37:01 hr
Moto G53
37:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G82 5G
82.9 dB
Moto G53
82.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 December 2022
Release date June 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G82 5G. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

