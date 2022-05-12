Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.