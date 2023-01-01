Motorola Moto G82 5G vs Moto G73 VS Motorola Moto G82 5G Motorola Moto G73 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits - HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 119 Hz - Response time 12 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G82 5G 695 nits Moto G73 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP52 - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G82 5G +1% 86.4% Moto G73 85.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:51 hr - Watching video 17:40 hr - Gaming 06:09 hr - Standby 124 hr - General battery life Moto G82 5G 37:01 hr Moto G73 n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Moto G82 5G 82.9 dB Moto G73 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2022 January 2023 Release date June 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G73. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G82 5G.