Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G82 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G82 5G
vs
Moto G73

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 12 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G82 5G
695 nits
Moto G73
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP52 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G82 5G +1%
86.4%
Moto G73
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G82 5G and Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 IMG BXM-8-256
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G82 5G
681
Moto G73 +4%
706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G82 5G
1986
Moto G73
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G82 5G
411093
Moto G73
411577
CPU 121066 121039
GPU 102050 103844
Memory 71622 89521
UX 114160 95904
Total score 411093 411577
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 43.9 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1209 -
PCMark 3.0
Moto G82 5G
10254
Moto G73
n/a
Web score 9132 -
Video editing 4902 -
Photo editing 20356 -
Data manipulation 8767 -
Writing score 13876 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:51 hr -
Watching video 17:40 hr -
Gaming 06:09 hr -
Standby 124 hr -
General battery life
Moto G82 5G
37:01 hr
Moto G73
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G82 5G
82.9 dB
Moto G73
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 January 2023
Release date June 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G73. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G82 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (36.4%)
7 (63.6%)
Total votes: 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
