Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.81-inch Motorola Moto G9 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.