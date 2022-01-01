Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G9 Plus vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G9 Plus vs Moto G31

Моторола Мото G9 Плюс
VS
Моторола Мото G31
Motorola Moto G9 Plus
Motorola Moto G31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.81-inch Motorola Moto G9 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Plus
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (314K versus 194K)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (517 against 422 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 524 and 351 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G9 Plus
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 386 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 82.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 223 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Moto G9 Plus +23%
517 nits
Moto G31
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 170 mm (6.69 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 223 gramm (7.87 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G9 Plus +2%
84.3%
Moto G31
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 825 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G9 Plus +49%
524
Moto G31
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G9 Plus +39%
1684
Moto G31
1213
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G9 Plus +61%
314345
Moto G31
194957
CPU 101033 59845
GPU 81460 39344
Memory 56417 35715
UX 77914 60917
Total score 314345 194957
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G9 Plus +5%
747
Moto G31
711
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 747 711
PCMark 3.0 score 8123 6494
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 19 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:14 hr -
Watching video 15:11 hr -
Gaming 07:12 hr -
Standby 174 hr -
General battery life
Moto G9 Plus
42:19 hr
Moto G31
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G9 Plus
n/a
Moto G31
80.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 November 2021
Release date September 2020 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G9 Plus. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

