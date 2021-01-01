Motorola Moto G9 Plus vs Moto G60s
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.81-inch Motorola Moto G9 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G60s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Plus
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (564 against 522 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|85.3%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1075:1
Design and build
|Height
|170 mm (6.69 inches)
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|223 gramm (7.87 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G9 Plus +4%
530
511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G9 Plus +5%
1715
1628
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
319786
320769
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|OS size
|19 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:56 hr
Talk (3G)
52:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|29 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|August 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 238 USD
|~ 237 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60s. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G9 Plus.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1