Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.81-inch Motorola Moto G9 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G60s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.