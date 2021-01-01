Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G9 Power vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Моторола Мото G9 Павер
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
Motorola Moto G9 Power
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G9 Power (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Comes with 1320 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4680 mAh
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (155 vs 122 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 58% higher pixel density (415 vs 263 PPI)
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (856 against 517 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G9 Power
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 263 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 85%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 294:1 -
Max. Brightness
Moto G9 Power
517 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +66%
856 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 172.1 mm (6.78 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G9 Power
83.1%
Pixel 5a 5G +2%
85%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G9 Power and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 620
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G9 Power
310
Pixel 5a 5G +109%
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G9 Power
1366
Pixel 5a 5G +44%
1961
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 45 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G9 Power
14:06 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +30%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G9 Power +1%
21:55 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G9 Power +85%
60:29 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (6th and 18th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 August 2021
Release date December 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 206 USD ~ 421 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Motorola Moto G9 Power
2. OnePlus Nord or Motorola Moto G9 Power
3. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro or Motorola Moto G9 Power
4. Oppo Realme 7i or Motorola Moto G9 Power
5. Motorola Moto G9 Plus or Motorola Moto G9 Power
6. Apple iPhone 11 or Google Pixel 5a 5G
7. Google Pixel 4a 5G or Google Pixel 5a 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G or Google Pixel 5a 5G
9. Google Pixel 5 or Google Pixel 5a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish