Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G9 Power (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2021), which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.