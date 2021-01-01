Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G9 Power vs Moto G10 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Moto G10

Моторола Мото G9 Павер
VS
Моторола Мото G10
Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G9 Power (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (526 against 370 nits)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (183K versus 142K)
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 249 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G10
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G9 Power
vs
Moto G10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 263 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% 93.1%
PWM 500 Hz 176 Hz
Response time 36 ms 57 ms
Contrast 294:1 835:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G9 Power +42%
526 nits
Moto G10
370 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 172.1 mm (6.78 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Purple White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G9 Power
83.1%
Moto G10
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G9 Power and Motorola Moto G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G9 Power +27%
315
Moto G10
249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G9 Power +23%
1397
Moto G10
1139
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G9 Power +29%
183821
Moto G10
142274

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 45 min) No (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G9 Power
14:06 hr
Moto G10 +31%
18:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G9 Power +11%
21:55 hr
Moto G10
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G9 Power +22%
60:29 hr
Moto G10
49:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G9 Power
80.2 dB
Moto G10 +1%
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 February 2021
Release date December 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 206 USD ~ 144 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G9 Power. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G10.

