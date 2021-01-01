Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Moto G20
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G9 Power (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G20, which is powered by Unisoc T700 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (524 against 355 nits)
- Supports 20W fast charging
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (177K versus 145K)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G20
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 6-months newer
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 373 and 317 points
- Weighs 21 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|263 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.1%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|94%
|97%
|PWM
|500 Hz
|53760 Hz
|Response time
|36 ms
|33 ms
|Contrast
|294:1
|1341:1
Design and build
|Height
|172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Purple
|Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Unisoc T700
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
317
Moto G20 +18%
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G9 Power +6%
1375
1301
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G9 Power +22%
177613
145528
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (34% in 45 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
60:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|December 2020
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 206 USD
|~ 175 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G9 Power. But if the display, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G20.
