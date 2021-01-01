Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G9 Power (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G30, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.