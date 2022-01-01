Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G9 Power vs Moto G60s – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Moto G60s

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G60s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G9 Power (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G60s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 205K)
  • 51% higher pixel density (396 vs 263 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (567 against 525 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G9 Power
vs
Moto G60s

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 263 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 85.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% 99.4%
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 36 ms 35 ms
Contrast 294:1 1075:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G9 Power
525 nits
Moto G60s +8%
567 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 172.1 mm (6.78 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Purple Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G9 Power
83.1%
Moto G60s +3%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G9 Power and Motorola Moto G60s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G9 Power
318
Moto G60s +62%
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G9 Power
1383
Moto G60s +17%
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G9 Power
205050
Moto G60s +57%
322545
CPU 72705 88978
GPU 38404 92181
Memory 43262 52966
UX 48731 85384
Total score 205050 322545
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1349
PCMark 3.0 score - 7428
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 45 min) Yes
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr -
Watching video 17:29 hr -
Gaming 06:07 hr -
Standby 167 hr -
General battery life
Moto G9 Power
43:10 hr
Moto G60s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G9 Power
80.2 dB
Moto G60s +3%
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 August 2021
Release date December 2020 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G60s is definitely a better buy.

