Motorola Moto G9 Power vs G9 Plus

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G9 Power (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (155 vs 136 hours)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Plus
  • 47% higher pixel density (386 vs 263 PPI)
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 179K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 519 and 315 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G9 Power
vs
Moto G9 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 263 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 84.3%
Max. Brightness
Moto G9 Power
512 nits
Moto G9 Plus
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 172.1 mm (6.78 inches) 170 mm (6.69 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 223 gramm (7.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Purple Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G9 Power
83.1%
Moto G9 Plus +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G9 Power and Motorola Moto G9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G9 Power
1353
Moto G9 Plus +24%
1680
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G9 Power
179093
Moto G9 Plus +41%
253124
AnTuTu Android Rating (281st and 206th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 45 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G9 Power
14:06 hr
Moto G9 Plus +15%
16:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G9 Power +16%
21:55 hr
Moto G9 Plus
18:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G9 Power +15%
60:29 hr
Moto G9 Plus
52:57 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (6th and 10th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 29 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 September 2020
Release date December 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 206 USD ~ 238 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G9 Plus. It has a better display, performance, and camera.

