Motorola Moto S30 Pro vs Lenovo Legion Y70
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Moto S30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 11, 2022, against the Lenovo Legion Y70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto S30 Pro
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
- Weighs 37 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y70
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4400 mAh
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1102K versus 823K)
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1315 and 1069 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
83
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.8%
|85.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2990 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1069
Legion Y70 +23%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3436
Legion Y70 +21%
4150
|CPU
|-
|256250
|GPU
|-
|583822
|Memory
|-
|188953
|UX
|-
|177427
|Total score
|823197
|1102922
|Stability
|-
|93%
|Graphics test
|-
|64 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|10822
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|14329
AnTuTu Ranking List (61st and 7th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MYUI 4.0
|ZUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (80% in 30 min)
|Yes (80% in 34 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|0:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 13 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4624 x 3468
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Lenovo Legion Y70. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto S30 Pro.
