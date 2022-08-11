Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto S30 Pro vs Legion Y70 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto S30 Pro vs Lenovo Legion Y70

Моторола Мото S30 Pro
VS
Леново Легион Y70
Motorola Moto S30 Pro
Lenovo Legion Y70

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Moto S30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 11, 2022, against the Lenovo Legion Y70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto S30 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y70
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4400 mAh
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1102K versus 823K)
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1315 and 1069 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto S30 Pro
vs
Legion Y70

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.8% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto S30 Pro +8%
91.8%
Legion Y70
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto S30 Pro and Lenovo Legion Y70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2990 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto S30 Pro
1069
Legion Y70 +23%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto S30 Pro
3436
Legion Y70 +21%
4150
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto S30 Pro
823197
Legion Y70 +34%
1102922
CPU - 256250
GPU - 583822
Memory - 188953
UX - 177427
Total score 823197 1102922
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 93%
Graphics test - 64 FPS
Graphics score - 10822
PCMark 3.0 score - 14329
AnTuTu Ranking List (61st and 7th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MYUI 4.0 ZUI 14

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 68 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 34 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 August 2022
Release date August 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Lenovo Legion Y70. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto S30 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. iQOO Neo 6 or Moto S30 Pro
2. Galaxy S22 or Legion Y70
3. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) or Legion Y70
4. ROG Phone 6 or Legion Y70
5. Legion Y90 or Legion Y70

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish