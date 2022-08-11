Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Moto S30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 11, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.