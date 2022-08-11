Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto X30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.