Motorola Moto X30 Pro vs Edge X30
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto X30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 11, 2022, against the Motorola Edge X30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto X30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1103K versus 965K)
- Reverse charging feature
- The phone is 8-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge X30
- Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
79
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.2%
|87.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.7 mm (6.37 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|198.5 gramm (7 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|-
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto X30 Pro +6%
1251
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto X30 Pro +11%
3971
3565
|CPU
|-
|216912
|GPU
|-
|426031
|Memory
|-
|161391
|UX
|-
|170743
|Total score
|1103613
|965326
|Stability
|47%
|72%
|Graphics test
|60 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|10170
|9532
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|15710
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores (15th and 46th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MYUI 4.0
|MYUI 3.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4610 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|125 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
|0:36 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93"
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.64 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|-
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|December 2021
|Release date
|August 2022
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto X30 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge X30.
