Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto X30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 11, 2022, against the Motorola Edge X30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto X30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1103K versus 965K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge X30
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto X30 Pro
vs
Edge X30

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 161.7 mm (6.37 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto X30 Pro +4%
91.2%
Edge X30
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto X30 Pro and Motorola Edge X30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto X30 Pro +6%
1251
Edge X30
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto X30 Pro +11%
3971
Edge X30
3565
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto X30 Pro +14%
1103613
Edge X30
965326
CPU - 216912
GPU - 426031
Memory - 161391
UX - 170743
Total score 1103613 965326
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto X30 Pro +7%
10170
Edge X30
9532
Stability 47% 72%
Graphics test 60 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 10170 9532
PCMark 3.0 score - 15710
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MYUI 4.0 MYUI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4610 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 125 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 114°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93"
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 60 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 December 2021
Release date August 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto X30 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge X30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (64.3%)
5 (35.7%)
Total votes: 14

