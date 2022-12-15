Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto X40 vs Edge X30 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto X40 vs Edge X30

Моторола Мото Х40
VS
Моторола Эдж X30
Motorola Moto X40
Motorola Edge X30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto X40 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Edge X30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto X40
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1293K versus 965K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge X30
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto X40
vs
Edge X30

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto X40 +4%
90.9%
Edge X30
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto X40 and Motorola Edge X30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto X40 +24%
1469
Edge X30
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto X40 +30%
4634
Edge X30
3565
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto X40 +34%
1293771
Edge X30
965326
CPU 271949 216912
GPU 580135 426031
Memory 245459 161391
UX 196228 170743
Total score 1293771 965326
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto X40
n/a
Edge X30
9532
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9532
PCMark 3.0 score - 15710
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (2nd and 46th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM MYUI 5.0 MYUI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 125 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:15 hr 0:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 60 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.61 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 December 2021
Release date December 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto X40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Moto X40 or Galaxy S22 Ultra
2. Moto X40 or Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
3. Moto X40 or Moto X30 Pro
4. Moto X40 or iPhone 14
5. Moto X40 or Xiaomi 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish