Motorola Moto X40 vs X30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto X40 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto X30 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto X40
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1293K versus 1103K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1469 and 1251 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.9%
|91.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|161.7 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|198.5 gramm (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1469
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4634
3971
|CPU
|271949
|-
|GPU
|580135
|-
|Memory
|245459
|-
|UX
|196228
|-
|Total score
|1293771
|1103613
|Stability
|-
|47%
|Graphics test
|-
|60 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|10170
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (2nd and 15th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|MYUI 5.0
|MYUI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4610 mAh
|Charge power
|125 W
|125 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|0:15 hr
|0:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93"
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|0.64 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|-
|USB features
|-
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|August 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto X40. It has a better performance, software, and design.
