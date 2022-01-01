Home > Smartphone comparison > One 5G Ace vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Motorola One 5G Ace vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Моторола Мото One 5G Ace
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Motorola One 5G Ace
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola One 5G Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola One 5G Ace
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 2 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 20.3% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (393 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 374K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.8 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
One 5G Ace
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 393 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 65.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.1 mm (6.54 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
One 5G Ace +31%
85.7%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Motorola One 5G Ace and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
One 5G Ace
649
iPhone SE (2022) +166%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
One 5G Ace
1965
iPhone SE (2022) +135%
4613
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
One 5G Ace
374816
iPhone SE (2022) +90%
713627
CPU - 189244
GPU - 269834
Memory - 129820
UX - 127582
Total score 374816 713627
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 49 FPS
Graphics score - 8289
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:55 hr
Watching video - 08:38 hr
Gaming - 03:26 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 March 2022
Release date January 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola One 5G Ace vs Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Motorola One 5G Ace vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
3. Motorola One 5G Ace vs Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
4. Motorola One 5G Ace vs OnePlus Nord N200 5G
5. Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Apple iPhone XR
6. Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Apple iPhone 13
7. Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
8. Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
9. Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Google Pixel 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish