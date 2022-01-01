Home > Smartphone comparison > One 5G Ace vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola One 5G Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola One 5G Ace
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 315K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 649 and 552 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • 13% higher pixel density (443 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 69 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
One 5G Ace
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
One 5G Ace
n/a
Pixel 4a
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.1 mm (6.54 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
One 5G Ace +3%
85.7%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola One 5G Ace and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
One 5G Ace +18%
649
Pixel 4a
552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
One 5G Ace +20%
1965
Pixel 4a
1640
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
One 5G Ace +19%
374816
Pixel 4a
315802
CPU - 101186
GPU - 79209
Memory - 59587
UX - 78244
Total score 374816 315802
3DMark Wild Life Performance
One 5G Ace
n/a
Pixel 4a
1003
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1003
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:45 hr
Watching video - 11:16 hr
Gaming - 04:05 hr
Standby - 99 hr
General battery life
One 5G Ace
n/a
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
One 5G Ace
n/a
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 August 2020
Release date January 2021 October 2020
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola One 5G Ace. But if the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

