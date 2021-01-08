Home > Smartphone comparison > One 5G Ace vs G Pure – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola One 5G Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola One 5G Ace
  • 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 97K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
One 5G Ace
vs
G Pure

Display

Type LTPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 80.6%

Design and build

Height 166.1 mm (6.54 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
One 5G Ace +6%
85.7%
G Pure
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Motorola One 5G Ace and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
One 5G Ace +351%
649
G Pure
144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
One 5G Ace +200%
1958
G Pure
653
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
One 5G Ace +283%
375037
G Pure
97833
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 October 2021
Release date January 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola One 5G Ace is definitely a better buy.

