Motorola One 5G Ace vs G Pure
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola One 5G Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola One 5G Ace
- 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 97K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 269 PPI)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
63
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
51
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|80.6%
Design and build
|Height
|166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
|167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
One 5G Ace +351%
649
144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
One 5G Ace +200%
1958
653
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
One 5G Ace +283%
375037
97833
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola One 5G Ace is definitely a better buy.
