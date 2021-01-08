Motorola One 5G Ace vs G Pure VS Motorola One 5G Ace Motorola G Pure Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola One 5G Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola One 5G Ace 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 97K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

46% higher pixel density (393 vs 269 PPI)

Supports 15W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has 2 SIM card slots

Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The phone is 10-months newer

Weighs 24 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type LTPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 80.6%

Design and build Height 166.1 mm (6.54 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Gray Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio One 5G Ace +6% 85.7% G Pure 80.6%

Performance Tests of Motorola One 5G Ace and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Helio G25 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS - ~41.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) One 5G Ace +351% 649 G Pure 144 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) One 5G Ace +200% 1958 G Pure 653 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 One 5G Ace +283% 375037 G Pure 97833

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM - Stock Android

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes No Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2021 October 2021 Release date January 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola One 5G Ace is definitely a better buy.