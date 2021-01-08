Motorola One 5G Ace vs Moto G Play (2021) VS Motorola One 5G Ace Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola One 5G Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Play (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola One 5G Ace Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 160K)

46% higher pixel density (393 vs 269 PPI)

Supports 15W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type LTPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 80.6%

Design and build Height 166.1 mm (6.54 inches) 166.6 mm (6.56 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 9.36 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP52 Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Gray Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio One 5G Ace +6% 85.7% Moto G Play (2021) 80.6%

Performance Tests of Motorola One 5G Ace and Motorola Moto G Play (2021) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610 GPU clock 825 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) One 5G Ace +157% 649 Moto G Play (2021) 253 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) One 5G Ace +59% 1958 Moto G Play (2021) 1232 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 One 5G Ace +134% 375037 Moto G Play (2021) 160087

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes No Full charging time - 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2021 January 2021 Release date January 2021 January 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola One 5G Ace is definitely a better buy.