Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola One 5G Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.