Motorola One 5G Ace vs Moto G Stylus (2022)

Моторола Мото One 5G Ace
VS
Моторола Мото G Stylus (2022)
Motorola One 5G Ace
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola One 5G Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola One 5G Ace
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 231K)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 646 and 367 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
One 5G Ace
vs
Moto G Stylus (2022)

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 84.6%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 166.1 mm (6.54 inches) 170.21 mm (6.7 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 9.45 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof IP52 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola One 5G Ace and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 825 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
One 5G Ace +61%
372704
Moto G Stylus (2022)
231378
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:20 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 February 2022
Release date January 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola One 5G Ace. But if the display, software, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022).

