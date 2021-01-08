Motorola One 5G Ace vs Moto G7 VS Motorola One 5G Ace Motorola Moto G7 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola One 5G Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola One 5G Ace Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7 Weighs 38 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola One 5G Ace Price Motorola Moto G7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.24 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2270 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.9:9 PPI 393 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 81.65% Max. Brightness One 5G Ace n/a Moto G7 491 nits

Design and build Height 166.1 mm (6.54 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.92 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP52 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Gray White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio One 5G Ace +5% 85.7% Moto G7 81.65%

Performance Tests of Motorola One 5G Ace and Motorola Moto G7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73 Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 506 GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS - ~124.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) One 5G Ace 649 Moto G7 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) One 5G Ace 1958 Moto G7 n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 One 5G Ace 375037 Moto G7 n/a

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 ROM - Stock Android

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Full charging time - 2:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) One 5G Ace n/a Moto G7 10:47 hr Watching videos (Player) One 5G Ace n/a Moto G7 9:05 hr Talk (3G) One 5G Ace n/a Moto G7 25:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness One 5G Ace n/a Moto G7 84 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2021 February 2019 Release date January 2021 March 2019 SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.376 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola One 5G Ace is definitely a better buy.