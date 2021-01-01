Home > Smartphone comparison > One Vision vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Motorola One Vision vs Google Pixel 3a

Моторола One Vision
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3а
Motorola One Vision
Google Pixel 3a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Motorola One Vision (with Exynos 9 Octa 9609) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola One Vision
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
One Vision
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 18.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 75%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast 1527:1 -
Max. Brightness
One Vision
485 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
One Vision +10%
82.5%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Motorola One Vision and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 615
GPU clock 850 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
One Vision
n/a
Pixel 3a
1383
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
One Vision
143267
Pixel 3a +11%
158602
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
One Vision +4%
190077
Pixel 3a
182224
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One -
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
One Vision
9:59 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
One Vision
9:44 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Talk (3G)
One Vision
18:30 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 21 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
One Vision
87.6 dB
Pixel 3a
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 May 2019
Release date May 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola One Vision. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 3a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Motorola One Vision
2. Motorola Moto G7 vs One Vision
3. Apple iPhone 11 vs Google Pixel 3a
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Google Pixel 3a
5. OnePlus 8 vs Google Pixel 3a
6. Google Pixel 3 XL vs Pixel 3a
7. Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish