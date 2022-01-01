Home > Smartphone comparison > One Vision vs G Pure – which one to choose?

Motorola One Vision vs G Pure

Моторола One Vision
VS
Моторола G Pure
Motorola One Vision
Motorola G Pure

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Motorola One Vision (with Exynos 9 Octa 9609) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola One Vision
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (220K versus 97K)
  • 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9609
Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (546 against 482 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
One Vision
vs
G Pure

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 80.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast 1527:1 -
Max. Brightness
One Vision
482 nits
G Pure +13%
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
One Vision +2%
82.5%
G Pure
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Motorola One Vision and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
One Vision
n/a
G Pure
144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
One Vision
n/a
G Pure
655
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
One Vision +125%
220241
G Pure
97821
CPU 72788 -
GPU 39830 -
Memory 50718 -
UX 57769 -
Total score 220241 97821
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One Stock Android
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:02 hr -
Watching video 07:29 hr -
Gaming 04:55 hr -
Standby 66 hr -
General battery life
One Vision
21:45 hr
G Pure
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 21 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
One Vision
87.6 dB
G Pure
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 October 2021
Release date May 2019 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola One Vision is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A12 or Motorola G Pure
2. Samsung Galaxy A03s or Motorola G Pure
3. Samsung Galaxy A02s or Motorola G Pure
4. Samsung Galaxy A32 or Motorola G Pure
5. Samsung Galaxy A03 or Motorola G Pure
6. Motorola Moto G Power (2021) or Motorola G Pure
7. Motorola One 5G Ace or Motorola G Pure
8. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) or Motorola G Pure
9. Motorola Moto G Power (2022) or Motorola G Pure

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish