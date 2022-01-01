Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Motorola One Vision (with Exynos 9 Octa 9609) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.